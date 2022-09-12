California State Teachers Retirement System Has $439.23 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,210 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Broadcom worth $439,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.68. The stock has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

