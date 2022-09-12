California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $199,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. 63,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,380,166. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

