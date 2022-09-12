California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Starbucks worth $185,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,066. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

