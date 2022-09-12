California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 66,823 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,823 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Accenture worth $363,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $5,058,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.33. 7,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,222. The company has a market cap of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

