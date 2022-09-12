Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.4 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

