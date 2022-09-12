Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DC traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 3.85. 729 shares of the company were exchanged.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

