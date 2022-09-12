Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $77.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.22.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 141,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

