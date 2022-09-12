Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Guardian Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 243,837 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 3.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $195,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

