Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.22 on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

