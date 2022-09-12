CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s 10th Largest Position

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,861,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,660 shares during the quarter. CareMax makes up approximately 2.7% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 18.15% of CareMax worth $121,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax during the first quarter worth $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareMax by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CareMax during the first quarter worth $228,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CareMax stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,655. CareMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.