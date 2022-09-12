Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $35.89

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.89, but opened at $37.48. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 4,374 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -77.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 94,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

