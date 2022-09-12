CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $973,632.45 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.66 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

