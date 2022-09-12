CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $32.85 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

