Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.69

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 251256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.77.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
