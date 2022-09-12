Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.91. 64,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,091,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.