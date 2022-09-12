Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.15. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 41 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Insider Activity

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

