Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.15. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 41 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Century Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.