Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

