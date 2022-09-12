Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.90.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

