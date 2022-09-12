Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 25394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Featured Articles

