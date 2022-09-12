China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

