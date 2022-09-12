Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $394,908.00

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $57.04 or 0.00255729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $394,908.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00745030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech launched on November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is www.wonderland.money. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

