Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Cineplex Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.50. The company had a trading volume of 360,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,770. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$601.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

