Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $429.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

