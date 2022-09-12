Citigroup Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $38.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays boosted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA lowered their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.