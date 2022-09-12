Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Citizens Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Citizens has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Citizens alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.