Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.90.
CLNE opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
