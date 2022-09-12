Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

CLNE opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

