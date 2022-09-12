CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 97,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,500,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.