CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $806,040.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CME traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,027. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

