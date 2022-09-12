Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

