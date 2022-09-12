Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance
Shares of RFI stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.