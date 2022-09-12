Coin98 Price Reaches $0.44 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $96.17 million and $41.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

