CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 12.1% This Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $35.30 million and approximately $441,223.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo “

