Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 195,355 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 831,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,333,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.