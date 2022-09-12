Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,350. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

