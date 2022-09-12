Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Insider Jeffrey S. Hackman Buys 47,600 Shares

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey S. Hackman bought 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $98,056.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 114,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.44.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.