Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance
CBD stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
