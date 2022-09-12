Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

CBD stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 143,667 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

