CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. lessened its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,300 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up 3.5% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of CONSOL Energy worth $55,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.11. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,157. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

