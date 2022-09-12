Contentos (COS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.23 Million

Contentos (COS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $29.08 million and $5.23 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073649 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,487,629 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

