ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.