ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

