Contrasting Air Lease (NYSE:AL) & California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Air Lease and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Lease currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Air Lease’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Air Lease has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Air Lease and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease -4.99% 7.88% 1.92% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Lease and California First Leasing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.09 billion 2.05 $436.63 million ($1.15) -33.54 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.32 $36.23 million N/A N/A

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Air Lease pays out -64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Air Lease beats California First Leasing on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a fleet of 382 aircraft, including 278 narrowbody aircraft and 104 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About California First Leasing

(Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.