Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.26, but opened at 2.35. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.30, with a volume of 14,607 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.39.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.43.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Core Scientific Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.