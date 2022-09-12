Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.26, but opened at 2.35. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.30, with a volume of 14,607 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.43.
Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.
