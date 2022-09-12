Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.