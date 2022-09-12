Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Cormark cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.89. 2,272,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.20. The stock has a market cap of C$586.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

