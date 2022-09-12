Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Couchbase by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 46.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 81.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

