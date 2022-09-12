Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $87.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $259.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

