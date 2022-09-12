Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Ford Foundation

Ford Foundation cut its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the period. Coursera comprises approximately 1.3% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Coursera were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 938,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 642,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 614,020 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 13,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.34. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $38.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,548 shares of company stock worth $5,610,186.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

