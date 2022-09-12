COVA Price Hits $0.0001 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 88.2% against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $176,592.21 and approximately $231.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a "smart policy". Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a "smart policy" is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code."

