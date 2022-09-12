Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 240 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 168.84 ($2.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 544.65. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

