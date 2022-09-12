Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 595 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 595 ($7.19) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

HSBC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.83 billion and a PE ratio of 921.05. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.36.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

About HSBC



HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

