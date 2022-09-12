Credit Suisse Group Boosts Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €115.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.09.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

