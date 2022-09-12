Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $323,250.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 1,131,968 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

